Uttarakhand to calculate Gross Environmental Product

Dehradun: Uttrakhand has announced that it will include the 'Gross Environmental Product (GPE)' while tallying its gross domestic product, state forest minister Harak Singh Rawat said on Sunday.

The announcement comes a day after World Environment Day and with this Uttarakhand, whose forests contribute in providing employment, generate source of fuel and assist in arresting floods, has become the first state in the country to calculate its GPE.

GPE is aimed to assess efforts undertaken towards protecting the environment.

"Now we will also assess the Gross Environmental Product (GPE) so that it can be known how much environmental protection is being done in the state," Rawat told ANI.

He further stated, "A formula for its calculation is being prepared to measure the environmental protection efforts."

On Saturday, the Uttarakhand police started a massive plantation campaign to mark the occasion of World Environment Day. Under the campaign, one lakh saplings will be planted across the state in police stations, outposts, corps, and police lines. (ANI)