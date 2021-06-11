Uttarakhand Temple Priests Demand Abolition Of Devasthanam Board

Uttarkashi: The priests of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples on Friday staged a symbolic protest, demanding the disestablishment of Devasthanam Board, with black bands tied on their arms. They threatened to launch a major agitation at the four Himalayan temples, also called Char Dham, if the board is not dissolved. As continuation of their protest against the board, a daylong token fast will be observed at Gangotri and Mukhba temples on June 15. It will be followed by a 'havan' (a vedic fire ceremony) on June 20 "for the purification of the mind of the state government" and an indefinite Dharna at Gangotri from June 21, Gangotri Mandir Samiti secretary Deepak Semwal said. Semwal said the Chief Minister was yet to act on his promise to reconsider the decision of constituting the panel. On Tuesday, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said a rethink on the Devasthanam Board was not possible, drawing flak from the teerth-purohits (priests) of Gangotri and Yamunotri. They burnt the minister's effigy and demanded his ouster from the cabinet. Teerth-purohits have been opposing the board ever since its formation during former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's tenure. The board controls management of 51 temples of the state, including Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. —PTI