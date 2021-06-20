Top
Uttarakhand: Sharda Barrage Water Level Rises Following Incessant Rain

 The Hawk |  20 Jun 2021 3:33 PM GMT

Champawat (U'khand): Water level of Sharda Barrage has been rose due to heavy rainfall. Red alert has been issued by the concern authorities. According to the information, 1.5 cusecs is being released by Uttar Pradesh irrigation department, which is an additional reason for this. An official of Sharda Barrage said, "The water level is below the danger mark. We're monitoring the rising water levels. It can affect two districts of Uttarakhand and 10 districts of UP". —ANI

