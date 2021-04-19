Top
Home > State News > Uttarakhand > Ukhand: 25 Paramartha Niketan employees test COVID-19 positive

U'khand: 25 Paramartha Niketan employees test COVID-19 positive

 The Hawk |  19 April 2021 10:02 AM GMT

Ukhand: 25 Paramartha Niketan employees test COVID-19 positive
X

Rishikesh: Twenty-five employees of the Paramartha Niketan here have tested positive for CoVID-19, prompting authorities to seal the precincts of the ashram and the adjoining market and declaring them as a containment zone.

Those who have tested positive for the disease are asymptomatic, Yamkeshwar Sub-District Magistrate Sandeep said.

As the ashram is located in an area frequented by tourists, RT-PCR tests are being conducted constantly in the Ram Jhula and Lakshman Jhula areas, he said. PTI

Updated : 19 April 2021 10:02 AM GMT
Tags:    Uttarakhand   Paramartha Niketan employees   COVID 19   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X