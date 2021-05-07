Top
Home > State News > Uttarakhand > Uttarakhand: Man Arrested For Raping 21-Yr-Old Woman In Rishikesh

Uttarakhand: Man Arrested For Raping 21-Yr-Old Woman In Rishikesh

 The Hawk |  7 May 2021 3:07 PM GMT

Uttarakhand: Man Arrested For Raping 21-Yr-Old Woman In Rishikesh
X

Rishikesh: A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman, police said.

Umang Gandhi was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody, Muni-ki-Reti police station SHO RK Saklani said.

According to the victim, she was allegedly raped by Gandhi in Tapovan area on April 25, he said.

The woman is a painter and the accused took her to a room in Tapovan on the pretext of getting it painted, police said.

He offered her a drink laced with cannabis and allegedly raped her, the SHO said. —PTI

Updated : 7 May 2021 3:07 PM GMT
Tags:    Uttarakhand   Arrested   SHO   Rape   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X