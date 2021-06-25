Uttarakhand Launches COVID Helpline Number For Senior Citizens

Dehradun: Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat on June 24 launched COVID helpline number '14567' for senior citizens and said that Senior Citizens of Uttarakhand can register their issues on the helpline number.Talking to ANI, CM Tirath Singh Rawat said, "We are launching the 14567 helpline numbers for senior citizens. Because of this helpline senior citizens can connect with us. Through this helpline they can express their issues and discuss their problems. We will guide them by this helpline and try to resolve their problems. For now it's very much needed." —ANI