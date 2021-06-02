Uttarakhand Intermediate Board Exams Cancelled

Dehradun: Uttarakhand intermediate board examinations were cancelled on Wednesday in view of the prevailing Covid situation in the state.

Making the announcement here, state Education Minister Arvind Pandey said the decision has been taken in the interest of students, teachers and guardians after consulting the chief minister in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Pandey also welcomed cancellation of the CBSE 12th board examinations by the Centre.

A decision on the policy to be adopted for the promotion of students will also be taken soon, he said. The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. —PTI