Uttarakhand HC Pulls Up Centre, Says 'State Not Allowed To Use Own O2 Quota'

Nainital: Uttarakhand High Court is hearing a petition and dealing with issues regarding preparedness during COVID primarily with Oxygen production and High Court Chief Justice is saying that the state is facing issue despite producing oxygen the state is not able to avail its own quota and it is getting oxygen from other states. This has become issue for the state and it has sought for an explanation from the central government. The state seems to say that they are helpless in the situation. It is also stated that the Central government has issued certain number of injections which are far less than the demand that the state has. Watch the video to know more details. —ANI