Uttarakhand health department suggests state govt to take strict action like Maharashtra to control Covid-19 cases

Dehradun: With increasing Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand, the state health department has advised the government to restrict the activities or implement lockdown on the same parallel lines as of Maharashtra by adopting the "break the chain" formula.

"Uttarakhand Health Department has recommended high officials to act vigorously for some time in view of the ever-increasing corona infections in the state, advising the government to restrict the activities or implement lockdown on the same parallel lines as of Maharashtra by adopting the "break the chain" formula," said Health Secretary Amit Negi.

He further said that to control the corona infections in the state, strict restrictions are needed for some time in the state, he said that the Uttarakhand government's officials have been informed in this regard, the final decision will be taken at the higher level."Significantly, the main reason behind the recommendation of the health department in Uttarakhand to act vigorously is the rapidly deteriorating conditions in the state capital, Dehradun. In Uttarakhand, the most of health services are in Dehradun. The main concern is that if the infection spreads in the hilly areas, then it will lead to crisis, that is why the need to take strict steps is felt immediately," he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has ordered the closure of all offices in the state for three days from April 23. The directions will not be applicable to offices dealing with essential services.

According to the directions issued by the state government, the offices will remain closed on April 23, 24, and 25.

The state reported 3,998 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Thursday. The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 138,010 and the death toll to 1,972. (ANI)







