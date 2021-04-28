Uttarakhand Gets Another Batch Of 7,500 Remdesivir Injections

Dehradun: Uttarakhand on Tuesday received another consignment of 7,500 Remdesivir injections from Ahmedabad.

A special state government plane that had left on Tuesday morning for Ahmedabad to bring the injections returned back to the state here in the night.

A consignment of 3,500 Remdesivir injections had been received here on Saturday last week as well.

In all, the state has received 11,000 Remdesivir injections over the last 72 hours.

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has asked officials to send the injections to all districts according to their requirements saying there will be no shortage of the drug over the next few days.

The state will receive another batch of 2,000 more Remdesivir injections in the next 24 hours.

The drug has been allowed for restricted use for treatment of COVID-19 patients hospitalised with severe symptoms, subject to several safeguards. Ninety-six more people died of coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Tuesday as the state reported 5,703 cases, the highest single-day count since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. —PTI