U'khand: FIR against unknown persons for demanding money using DGP's fake ID

 The Hawk |  16 Jun 2021 4:57 AM GMT

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): An FIR against unknown persons has been registered for demanding money using a fake ID of Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar.

The FIR was registered on Monday by a resident of Dehradun, Tanuj Oberoi after the cybercriminal(s) demanded Rs 10,000 using DGP's fake ID.

The police suspect that the accused is/are professional cybercriminal(s), with a connection from Bihar, Jharkhand, or Rajasthan.

The headquarters of DGP, in a press statement, informed that six teams have been formed to investigate the matter. "Talks are being held with senior officials of these states. We are hoping to disclose the matter soon", the statement read.

In a video conference, attended by top-ranks of the department, the initial action taken for the said case was reviewed. The committee also instructed all district-in-charges to solve all cyber-crime related cases registered in their respective districts at the earliest, even if it means sending teams to other states. (ANI)

