Uttarakhand extends COVID curfew till June 1

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): In view of increasing COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, the state government on Monday announced an extension to the existing COVID curfew till June 1 to prevent further cases.

The decision was taken after the instructions of Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

Uttarakhand government's spokesperson and Cabinet Minister, Subodh Uniyal said that it has been decided to open the market from 8 am to 11 am instead of 7 to 10 am.

"According to the demand of the traders, after consultation with the Chief Minister, it has been decided to open the market from 8 am to 11 am instead of 7 to 10 am. In which shops of essential services like milk, meat, fish, fruits, and vegetables can be opened," he added.

Uniyal also informed that the general public will be free to travel on May 28 from 8 AM to 12 noon for the purchase of essential commodities from the ration and grocery stores.

The total active cases in the state as of Sunday were recorded to be 54,735, while the cumulative deaths were 5,805. (ANI)