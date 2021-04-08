Top
Home > State News > Uttarakhand > Strict decision can be taken, Ukhand Health Secy on rising COVID-19 cases

'Strict decision can be taken', U'khand Health Secy on rising COVID-19 cases

 The Hawk |  8 April 2021 9:13 AM GMT

Strict decision can be taken, Ukhand Health Secy on rising COVID-19 cases
X

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): In view of rising COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand Health Secretary Amit Negi on Thursday said the state government can take strict decisions if needed.

Speaking to the ANI over the phone, the Health Secretary said that the government can take strict decisions after assessing the situation and on the collector's report.

He further said that the cabinet will take a decision in this regard.

Uttarakhand reported 1,109 new COVID-19 positive cases including on Wednesday, taking the cumulative count to 1,04,711. (ANI)

Updated : 8 April 2021 9:13 AM GMT
Tags:    Uttarakhand   COVID-19   Amit Negi   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X