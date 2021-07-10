Uttarakhand CM Orders 50% Occupancy Capping In Hotels Amid Tourists' Rush

New Delhi: As the tourists influx has increased in Uttarakhand, state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on July 09 said that the state government has issued an order regarding 50% occupancy capping in hotels in Nainital and Dehradun. "We've issued an order regarding 50% occupancy capping in Hotels in Nainital and Dehradun. Challans are being issued to those who aren't wearing masks. We are making efforts & will follow guidelines to contain spread of virus," Dhami said to ANI. —ANI