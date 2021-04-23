Uttarakhand CM calls all-party meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat called an all-party meeting today at 4 pm to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the State.

According to the Chief Minister's office, the CM will discuss the situation of coronavirus in the state with the leaders of all parties.

Earlier today, the state health department has advised the government to restrict the activities or implement lockdown on the same parallel lines as of Maharashtra by adopting the "break the chain" formula.Meanwhile, the state government has ordered the closure of all offices in the state for three days from April 23. The directions will not be applicable to offices dealing with essential services.

According to the directions issued by the state government, the offices will remain closed on April 23, 24, and 25.

The state reported 3,998 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Thursday. The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 138,010 and the death toll to 1,972. (ANI)