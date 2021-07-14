Uttarakhand calls off Kanwar Yatra, UP keeps it on

Lucknow: While the Uttarakhand government has called off the Kanwar yatra, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to go ahead with the same but with Covid safety protocols.





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that only a minimum number of people should participate in the annual Kanwar Yatra and strict implementation of Covid protocols, particularly social distancing, must be ensured.





The state government spokesman said that a negative RT-PCR test report can be made compulsory for pilgrims if required.





The two-week-long annual pilgrimage for devotees of Lord Shiva, the Kanwar Yatra is due to begin on July 25 of this year.





As part of the pilgrimage, devotees travel to Haridwar in Uttarakhand and other parts of the country to fetch holy water from the Ganga river.





Lakhs of devotees, known as Kanwariyas, from northern states travel on foot to collect water from the Ganga at Haridwar and then offer the same at various Shiva temples.





In view of the pandemic, Adityanath has directed that Kanwar Sanghs should be requested for the participation of a minimum number of people in the yatra.





He also said that necessary guidelines should be issued for travel by holding a dialogue with the neighbouring states.





The chief minister asked officials to pay special attention to cleanliness and proper lighting in all Shiva temples, shivalayas and travel routes.

—IANS

