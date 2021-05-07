Uttarakhand: 30 People In Pauri Village Test Positive For COVID-19

Kotdwar: Thirty out of 45 people living in a village in Pauri district tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, ringing alarm bells for the administration, which declared the gram sabha area a containment zone.

All of them have been put in home-isolation, and samples of the rest of the residents of Bandun village in Jaiharikhal block are being collected for testing, Revenue Officer Sudha Dobhal said. The Bandun gram sabha has been declared a containment zone by the administration, she said. If the condition of any of the infected villagers worsens, they will be admitted to the district COVID care centre in Satpuli, Dobhal added. —PTI