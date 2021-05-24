IIT Roorkee Organizes 'Community Samvad for COVID-19 Pandemic' under UBA

Roorkee (The Hawk): Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA)-Regional Coordinating Institute (RCI), IIT Roorkee in association with All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh organized a webinar on "Community Samvad for COVID-19 Pandemic". Prof. Ashish Pandey, Regional Coordinator, UBA-RCI, IIT Roorkee informed that the main aim of the webinar is to provide authentic information regarding COVID-19 to the villagers and coordinators of Participating Institutes of UBA, so as they can be sensitized about the pandemic. Dr. Santosh Kumar, Associate Professor, Department of Community and Family Medicine, AIIMS Rishikesh discussed the COVID-19, Mucormycosis, known as black fungus, and vaccination against COVID-19. He is the Nodal Officer of the COVID task force at AIIMS Rishikesh too. Dr. Kumar apprised that if the symptoms like mild or high fever, headache, body ache, nausea or vomiting, sore throat, cough, etc., appear, one should isolate himself immediately from the other family members. It is the best preventive measure to minimize the spread of disease to others. Neither one should be panic nor feel embarrassed about the condition. It shouldn't be treated as a stigma, but it's simply just an infectious disease. Hence it need not conceal the disease. He added that the government is providing a telemedicine facility, one should be benefitted from utilizing this facility. Dr. Kumar also discussed the Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) disease. He informed in detail about the symptoms, cure, and precautions about this disease.

At the outset of the webinar, Professor M. Parida, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee, said that the webinar relates to community concerns, queries, and solutions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the participants, including villagers and farmers, certainly will be benefitted from this webinar. This webinar will be helpful to sensitize about the proper care of COVID-19 patients, the precautions they should have during home isolation, and the appropriate cure for the disease. A large number of participants asked their queries, and Dr. Santosh Kumar answered them. The webinar was also telecasted on the social media platform YouTube, so the maximum number of people benefitted from the programme. The coordinators of Participating Institutes of UBA from Western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand; villagers, Pradhans, Sarpanches, farmers, faculty, and students from IIT Roorkee joined the webinar. Prof Ashish Pandey informed that the one-hour consultation about COVID-19 disease is daily provided to the people through social media by Dr. Santosh Kumar. People can be benefitted from this service too.