Unfettered Upsurge In Covid Cases, Deaths Combined with Poor Management Wherewithals May Spell Disaster In U'khand









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 8:30 PM On April 12, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,10,146 on Monday as 1,334 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 98,492 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 7,846. The state's toll rose to 1,767 as seven more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State climbed to 2,041. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 605. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State further nosedived to 89.42 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 554 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital and U S Nagar followed with 408, 114 and 89 respectively. That apart, 70 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 56 Tehri Garhwal, 9 Rudraprayag, 7 each in Almora, Chamoli, Champawat and Uttarkashi and 3 each in Bageshwar and Pithoragarh.

