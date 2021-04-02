U'khand's Graph Of nCoV Cases Moving Up Ruthlessly; 2 More Die









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On April 2, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,01,275 on Friday as 364 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 95,649 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 2,404. The state's toll rose to 1,721 as two more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State remained static, that is 1,501 for the second day in a row. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 194. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State further plummeted to 94.44 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 139 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital and U S Nagar followed with 118, 34 and 31 respectively. That apart, 12 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 6 each in Almora and Champawat, 5 each in Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal, 3 Uttarkashi, 2 each in Bageshwar and Pithoragarh and 1 in Chamoli.

