U'khand's Gloomy Outlook Darkens, Recovery Path In Doubt As nCoV Cases Soar









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On April 8, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,05,498 on Thursday as 787 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 97,000 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,042. The state's toll rose to 1,744 as three more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 1,712. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 265. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State further nosedived to 91.94 percent. District Haridwar reported the maximum number of 277 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun and Nainital followed with 239 and 132 respectively. That apart, 39 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 34 U S Nagar, 16 Almora, 12 Rudraprayag, 10 Chamoli, 8 Pauri Garhwal, 7 Uttarkashi, 6 each in Bageshwar and Pithoragarh and 1 in Champawat.