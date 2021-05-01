U'khand's Fate Hangs In Balance As Fresh Covid Cases & Fatalities Keep Leapfrogging

New Cases 5,493; 107 Deaths

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,86,014 (Revised Figure) on Saturday as 5,493 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,28,209 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 51,127 (Revised Figure). The state's toll climbed to 2,731 as 107 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 3,840. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 3,644. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained substantially low (68.92%, Revised Figure) compared to pan-India average of 82.33 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 2,266 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Haridwar and U S Nagar followed with 810, 578 and 503 respectively. That apart, 330 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 163 Almora, 153 Tehri Garhwal, 146 Bageshwar, 135 Pithoragarh, 128 Champawat, 116 Chamoli, 106 Uttarkashi and 59 Rudraprayag.