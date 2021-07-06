U'khand's Covid Related Death Rate Of 2.15% Still A Cause Of Concern Against National Average Of 1.32%









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On July 06, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,40,882 on Tuesday at 6.00 PM as 89 fresh infections (against mammoth UP's 93) were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,26,043 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 1,538 (against UP's 2,032) (Going by yesterday's figures, the number of active cases in Uttarakhand should have fallen to 1,466). The state's toll went up to 7,338 as 3 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State wonderfully (???) remained down to 5,963 from 5,992 on June 7, 8 and 9 in a row. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today was 101. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 95.65%, but it is way behind the pan-India average of 97.17%, 99.0% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.08% in not-too-distant Gurugram. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 6.00% vis-a-vis pan-India's 2.11%, UP's 0.04%, Delhi's 0.11% and Gurugram's 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.15% against Delhi's 1.31%, Haryana's 1.16%, Gurugram's 0.4% and All-India average of 1.32%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 20 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital and Uttarkashi followed with 15, 14 and 9 respectively. That apart, 7 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 6 each in Champawat and Tehri Garhwal, 5 Almora, 3 U S Nagar, 2 Rudraprayag, 1 each in Bageshwar and Pauri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) in Chamoli.

