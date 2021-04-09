U'khand's Corona Tally Swells Bigger Every Passing Day; Five More Lives Lost









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On April 9, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,06,246 on Friday as 748 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 97,327 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,384. The state's toll rose to 1,749 as five more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State shot up to 1,786. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 327. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State further nosedived to 91.61 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 335 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and U S Nagar followed with 229 and 73 respectively. That apart, 30 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 22 Nainital, 18 Tehri Garhwal, 13 Almora, 9 Bageshwar, 8 Pithoragarh, 6 Champawat, 3 Chamoli, 2 Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) in Rudraprayag.





