U'khand's Active Covid Caseload Plummetes To 68,643; No Respite In Deaths, 80 Today





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:30 PM On May 20, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload leapfrogged to 3,03,940 on Thursday as 3,658 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 2,24,535 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 68,643. The state's toll zoomed up to 5,484 as 80 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,278. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 8,006. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 73.87%, but it was far far below the pan-India average of 82.33%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 566 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar and Nainital closely followed with 548, 503 and 414 respectively. That apart, 315 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 278 Bageshwar, 205 Chamoli, 189 Pithoragarh, 182 Almora, 151 Pauri Garhwal, 143 Rudraprayag, 93 Champawat and 71 in Uttarkashi.