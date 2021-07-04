U'khand Witnesses Single-Day Rise Of 78 Covid-19 Infections, 2 More Die

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,40,724 on Sunday at 6.00 PM as 78 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,25,692 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 1,749 (Going by yesterday's figures, the number of active cases should have fallen to 1,677). The state's toll went up to 7,333 as 2 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State wonderfully (???) remained down to 5,950 from 5,992 on June 7, 8 and 9 in a row. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today was 144. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 95.59%, but it is way behind the pan-India average of 97.09%, 98.5% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.45% in Haryana and 99.08% in not-too-distant Gurugram. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 6.05% vis-a-vis pan-India's 2.34%, UP's 0.1%, Delhi's 0.11% and Gurugram's 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.15% against Delhi's 1.31%, Haryana's 1.16%, Gurugram's 0.4% and All-India average of 1.32%. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 17 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital and U S Nagar followed with 14, 9 and 9 respectively. That apart, 8 cases were detected in Rudraprayag, 7 Uttarkashi, 5 Pithoragarh, 3 each in Chamoli and Tehri Garhwal, 2 Champawat, 1 Pauri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) in Almora and Bageshwar.