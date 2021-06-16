U'khand Witnesses 353 Fresh Covid Infections, 12 Fatalities





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On June 16, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further rose to 3,37,802 on Wednesday at 6.00 PM as 353 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical

Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,21,462 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 3,572 (Going by yesterday's figures, the number of active cases should have fallen to 3244). The state's toll spiked to 6,997 as 6(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 12 fatalities were added today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State wonderfully (???) remained down to 5,771 as such from 5,992 on June 7, 8 and 9 in a row. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 398. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 95.16%, but it was way behind the pan-India average of 95.80%, 98.3% in UP, its parent State, 98.08% in Haryana and 99.08% in not-too-distant Gurugram. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 6.51% vis-a-vis pan-India's 3.22%, UP's 0.1% and Gurugram's 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.07% against Delhi's 0.30%, Haryana's 1.16%, Gurugram's 0.4% and All-India average of 1.28%. District Haridwar reported the maximum number of 94 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun, Nainital and Pauri Garhwal followed with 75, 30 and 27 respectively. That apart, 24 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 20 each in Almora, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi, 15 Rudraprayag, 10 U S Nagar, 9 Chamoli, 7 Champawat and 2 in Bageshwar.