U'khand Townhall: One-Stop-Solution For Ease Of Doing Business

CII Organizes Interactive Session with Mr Sachin Kurve, Secretary Industries, Government of Uttarakhand

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand has performed well on the Ease of Doing Business ranking and industries should continue to give feedback on the EODB system which will be helpful in improving the system and also improve EODB ranking in the country, said Mr Sachin Kurve, Secretary Industries, Government of Uttarakhand while interacting with CII member industries. He further shared that under EODB focus is now on business reforms action plan and rationalization and reduction of compliance burden. He also appreciated the support provided by CII in mobilizing oxygen cylinders from industries to stat run hospitals in the time of need during the ongoing pandemic recently.

Mr Vipul Dawar, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council in his opening remarks mentioned that Ease of Doing Business in Uttarakhand should be seen in a wider context & holistic manner and not just limited to online EODB system. Existing businesses in the State should be provided environment conducive for their growth and expansion with simplification in laws, regulations and compliances. He suggested that industry department to look at having a single window system for running the industry. Later, Mr Dawar highlighted few industrial issues including – vaccination of industrial & hospitality workforce on priority considering them as frontline workers, lifting the ban on use of Oxygen by Industries, increase in FAR for Industrial Buildings & Structures, alternate Route for Industrial Traffic /Single Exit Point at IIE SIIDCUL, Haridwar and other issues related to EODB Portal.

Mr Sachin Kurve while responding to the issues informed that proposal for considering industrial & hospitality workers as frontline and to be vaccinated on priority is underway. He apprised that notified industries for using liquid oxygen are allowed to use as of now and also Government is now considering allowing use of liquid oxygen by industries and decision is likely by June 10th. Mr Kurve took note of other suggestions made by CII including Single window system for granting permissions to industry on day to day basis, infrastructure improvement in Sitarganj industrial area and SIDA related permissions.

Mr S C Nautiyal, Director Industries, Government of Uttarakhand informed that EODB cell is continuously improving the system from time to time and it is important for industries to provide feedback and also help in improving States EODB ranking in the Country. He also informed that the department is now taking district level clearance reforms and is also allowing auto renewal of permissions among other initiatives.

Later Mrs Sonia Garg, Vice Chairperson, CII Uttarakhand State Council & CEO, Forace Industries Pvt Ltd proposed the vote of thanks. The session in virtual mode was well attended by over 50 delegates from Industry.