Tiny U'khand Surpasses Sprawling UP In Daily Covid Cases & Deaths

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,40,646 on Saturday at 6.00 PM as 158 (against 112 in UP) fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,25,548 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 1,821 (Going by yesterday's figures, the number of active cases should have fallen to 1,677) (Just compare it with mammoth UP's count of barely 2,461). The state's toll went up to 7,331 as 4 (against UP's 2) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State wonderfully (???) remained down to 5,946 from 5,992 on June 7, 8 and 9 in a row. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today was 187. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 95.57%, but it is way behind the pan-India average of 97.06%, 98.5% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.45% in Haryana and 99.08% in not-too-distant Gurugram. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 6.08% vis-a-vis pan-India's 2.35%, UP's 0.1%, Delhi's 0.13% and Gurugram's 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.15% against Delhi's 1.31%, Haryana's 1.16%, Gurugram's 0.4% and All-India average of 1.31%. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 80 fresh cases, whereas Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh and Haridwar followed with 21, 14 and 11 respectively. That apart, 8 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 6 Nainital, 5 Pauri Garhwal, 4 Almora, 3 each in Champawat and Rudraprayag and 1 each in Bageshwar, Chamoli and U S Nagar.