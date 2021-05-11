U'khand Set To Become 9th State To Receive Oxygen Express From Indian Railways

Dehradun: Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways has delivered nearly 5735 MT of LMO in more than 375 tankers to various states across the country.

Yesterday Oxygen Expresses delivered 755 MT of LMO to the Nation.

More than 90 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey so far.

It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states.

Till the time of this release 293MT of LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 1630 MT in UP, 340 MT in MP, 812 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, 120 MT in Karnataka and more than 2383 MT in Delhi.

Stations near Dehradun (Uttarakhand) & Pune (Maharashtra) are also set to receive their First Oxygen Express.

While the First Oxygen Express to Uttarakhand is expected to reach tonight with 120MT of Oxygen from Tatanagar in Jharkhand.

Oxygen Express to Pune is also set to reach today with more than 50 MT of Oxygen from Angul (Orissa).

Running of new Oxygen is a very dynamic exercise and figures keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night. —PTI