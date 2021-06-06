U'khand Sees Daily Covid Cases Drop To 446, Toll Fast Inches Towards 7K

















Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On June 6, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload zoomed up to 3,34,024 on Sunday at 6.00 PM as 446 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,05,239 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 16,125. The state's toll shot up to 6,699 as 23(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 35 fatalities were added today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,961. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,580. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 91.38%, but it was much below the pan-India average. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 121 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Pithoragarh followed with 67 and 61 respectively (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 97 fresh infections were detected almost during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate's figures). That apart, 54 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 26 U S Nagar, 25 Nainital, 23 each in Chamoli and Uttarkashi, 20 Pauri Garhwal, 9 Rudraprayag, 7 Almora, 6 Bageshwar and 4 in Champawat.