U'khand Reports Epic 2,630 Fresh nCoV Cases, Toll Mounts To 1,868









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On April 18, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,24,033 on Sunday as 2,630 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,02,367 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 17,293. The state's toll rose to 1,868 as 12 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 2,505. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 708. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State maintained a steep decline and settled at 82.53 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 1,281 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital and U S Nagar followed with 572, 186 and 161 respectively. That apart, 133 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 129 Tehri Garhwal, 61 Chamoli, 25 Uttarkashi, 20 Almora, 18 Rudraprayag, 15 each in Bageshwar and Champawat and 14 Pithoragarh.

