U'khand Logs 7,127 Fresh nCoV Cases; 122 New Fatalities









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On May 13, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload leapfrogged to 2,71,810 on Thursday as 7,127 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,84,207 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 78,304. The state's toll zoomed up to 4,245 as 122 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,054. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 5,748. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 67.77%, but it was far below the pan-India average of 82.33%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 2,094 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar and Nainital followed with 1,354, 691 and 587 respectively. That apart, 508 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 361 Pauri Garhwal, 317 Uttarkashi, 304 Rudraprayag, 297 Chamoli, 210 Almora, 177 Champawat, 156 Pithoragarh and 71 in Bageshwar.





