



Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:30 PM On June 30, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,40,255 on Wednesday at 7.30 PM as 177 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,25,009 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 2,101 (Going by yesterday's figures, the number of active cases should have fallen to 2,002). The state's toll shot up to 7,316 as 3(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 221 fatalities were added today, reason: data of these deaths were not submitted by district health authorities to the HQs in time), whereas the number of those migrated out of State wonderfully (???) remained down to 5,829 from 5,992 on June 7, 8 and 9 in a row. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today was 243. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State marginally declined to 95.52%. It was way behind the pan-India average of 96.92%, 98.5% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.45% in Haryana and 99.08% in not-too-distant Gurugram. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 6.15% vis-a-vis pan-India's 2.12%, UP's 0.1%, Delhi's 0.12% and Gurugram's 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.15% against Delhi's 1.31%, Haryana's 1.16%, Gurugram's 0.4% and All-India average of 1.31%. District Haridwar reported the maximum number of 56 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun, Nainital and Tehri Garhwal followed with 37, 25 and 11 respectively. That apart, 9 cases each were detected in Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi, 8 U S Nagar, 5 each in Champawat and Rudraprayag, 4 Pauri Garhwal, 3 each in Bageshwar and Chamoli and 2 in Almora.