U'khand Guv launches FICCI FLO's empowering the greater 50% Campaign

With the vision of empowering women- the greater 50%, at every level of the economy and enterprise, FICCI & FICCI Ladies Organization initiated a mega mission called 'Empowering the Greater 50%' in June 2020. Launched by Ms Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles, Government of India on 19 June 2020.

Dehradun (The Hawk): Honorable Governor of Uttarakhand, Smt. Baby Rani Maurya launched the "empowering the greater 50%" Campaign on Tuesday from Rajbhawan virtually. This women empowerment campaign is led by the FICCI-FLO & FICCI-FLO- Uttarakhand Chapter members. Congratulating the FICCI- FLO members Honorable Governor said "More and more women should be encouraged for entrepreneurship. Financially empowered women will be free to take decisions. Women should get equal opportunities for good education, health, employment and development. If women get equal opportunities then it will increase the GDP of the country. Increased participation of women in entrepreneurship will create more employment opportunities. She also said that training programs are needed to promote entrepreneurship among women. They need digital financial literacy. Women will have to increase their access to finance and business-enhancing mediums. They also have to be made aware of basic legal rights. Training is required to eradicate gender discrimination at workplaces. There is a need to increase the participation of women in corporate Boards. Women should get encouragement and guidance for setting up small enterprises. They should be informed about government schemes and programs. The path to economic independence of women can be paved through skill development. It is necessary to connect rural women with water conservation and environmental protection. Efforts should be made to store water during the rainy season. Construction of small ponds should be encouraged. Women should also be made aware of the precautions related to Kovid-19."

Speaking on this occasion Ms Jyoti Vij, Deputy Secretary General, FICCI said "Women are indeed a pivotal segment of the Indian society. The economic impact of achieving gender equality in India is estimated to be US$700 BN of added GDP by 2025. If women have an equal opportunity that in itself will create 4-7% uptick in GDP growth. It is also estimated that the women in entrepreneurship can generate 150–170 million job opportunities, which is more than 25% of the new jobs required for the entire working age population by 2030. For concerted efforts, seven Greater 50 verticals have been set up namely- Mentorship programmes, Call for Action Framework for Gender equity, Training of Women on Corporate Boards, Digital Inclusion, Strategic Alliances, Corporate Programme (Being WISE) for workplace inclusion and Resource Teams. Mission's activities under each group are being overseen by an expert, supported by a team of mentors and resource persons for end-to-end facilitation. Special services such Digital Financial Literacy, Guidance on setting up of micro units/ enterprise, Access to finance and business accelerators, Sensitization about government schemes and programmes, Awareness about basic legal rights, Enterprise development and Skilling or up skilling, awareness sessions on importance of STEM education etc are have also rolled out and we have touched the lives of more than 30,000 women so far."





Ms Harjinder Kaur Talwar, Co-Chair, Empowering the greater 50 % and Past President FLO said "With the vision of empowering women- the greater 50%, at every level of the economy and enterprise, FICCI & FICCI Ladies Organization initiated a mega mission called 'Empowering the Greater 50%' in June 2020. Launched by Ms Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles, Government of India on 19 June 2020, this ambitious mission is designed to SUPPORT, EMPOWER AND INSPIRE women in all walks of life to step forward and be the best forms of themselves as possible. This mission aims to influence the lives of at least 100,000 women by next year with special focus on enhancing entrepreneurial and decision-making skills of women through various offerings."

While talking about initiative taken by FICCI FLO Uttarakhand chapter in Uttarakhand Dr. Neha Sharma, Vice Chair, FLO Uttarakhand Chapter informed that in recent survey done on women entrepreneurs in Uttarakhand they found only 12% are engaged in agriculture and food processing. The significant majority of women entrepreneurs belong to the others category (86%), within which, Tailoring (70%) and Pickle Making (41%) are dominant trades. Nearly 70% are new entrepreneurs who are in their current profession for less than three years. The key challenge is marketing and branding (10.8%) and they are facing difficulties in selling their products. The key ask is handholding on Packaging (87%).50% want to learn about digital marketing. Only 14% have soft skills training. 64% use smart phones, and of which, 73% use internet chat applications like WhatsApp in the course of their business. 73% want to learn about using WhatsApp in business & 23% want to know about using emails. Only 3% have mentors guiding them. We are helping women entrepreneurs in Uttarakhand by associating them in this mega campaign for their financial upliftment through their business.

Ms Jyoti Vij, Deputy Secretary General, FICCI, Dr. Sangita Reddy, Immediate Past President, FICCI and Chair-FICCI FLO Empowering the greater 50 %, Ms Harjinder Kaur Talwar, Co-Chair, Empowering the greater 50 % and Past President FLO, Dr. Neha Sharma, Vice Chair, FLO Uttarakhand Chapter, Ms Kiran Bhatt, Chairperson, FLO Uttarakhand Chapter were also present on this occasion.