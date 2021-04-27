U'khand Faces Grim Situation As 5,703 More Test Positive; 96 Die, Healthcare Infra Overstressed





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 5:30 PM On April 27, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,62,562 on Tuesday as 5,703 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,13,736 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 43,032. The state's toll climbed to 2,309 as 96 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 3,485. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,471. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State maintained a steep fall and settled at very poor 69.96 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 2,218 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital and U S Nagar followed with 1,024, 848 and 397 respectively. That apart, 242 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 214 Chamoli, 204 Tehri Garhwal, 189 Almora, 132 Pauri Garhwal, 98 Pithoragarh, 58 Champawat, 44 Bageshwar and 35 in Rudraprayag.