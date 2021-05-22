U'khand: Daily Covid Infections Drop To 2,903, But Toll Keeps Mounting; Today's Count 134

























Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload zoomed up to 3,10,469 on Saturday at 6.30 PM as 2,903 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 2,41,430 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 57,929. The state's toll shot up to 5,734 as 64 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (compared to yesterday's data, 134 deaths), whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,376. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 8,164. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 77.76%, but it was far far below the pan-India average of 87.76%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 610 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar closely followed with 465 (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, till 5.30 PM 490 fresh infections were detected in the district—great variation). That apart, 297 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 281 Tehri Garhwal, 256 Nainital, 221 Almora, 183 U S Nagar, 160 Chamoli, 131 Rudraprayag, 112 Pithoragarh, 89 Champawat, 58 Uttarkashi and 40 in Bageshwar.