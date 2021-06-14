U'khand: Covid Related Deaths Fast Inching Towards 7K; Rate Double The National Average





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:00 PM On June 14, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further rose to 3,37,175 on Monday at 7.00 PM as 296 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,20,549 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 3,908. The state's toll spiked to 6,960 as 12 (?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 25 fatalities were added today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State wonderfully (???) came down to 5,758 from 5,992 on June 7, 8 and 9 in a row. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 990. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 95.07%, but it was below the pan-India average of 95.43%, 98.2% in UP, its parent State, 98.08% in Haryana and 99.08% in not-too-distant Gurugram. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 6.55% vis-a-vis pan-India's 4.72%, UP's less than 0.2% and Gurugram's 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.06% against Delhi's 0.30%, Haryana's 1.16%, Gurugram's 0.4% and All-India average of 1.26%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 76 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Uttarkashi followed with 64 and 37 respectively. That apart, 24 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 21 each in Almora and Nainital, 11 Pauri Garhwal, 10 Chamoli, 9 Rudraprayag, 8 Bageshwar, 7 each in Champawat and Pithoragarh and 1 in Tehri Garhwal.



