U'khand Clocks 892 Fresh Covid Infections; 58 Deaths Spark Fears Again





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On June 4, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload zoomed up to 3,32,959 on Thursday at 6.30 PM as 892 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,01,128 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 19,283 (against 25,546 in sprawling, too much bigger neighbouring UP). The state's toll shot up to 6,631 as 43(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 58 deaths were added today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,917. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 4,006. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 90.44%, but it was much below the pan-India average of 93%, 97.30% in UP, its parent State and 98.14% in not-too-distant Gurugram. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 6.78% vis-a-vis UP's 0.3%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 203 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 127 and 112 respectively. That apart, 96 cases were detected in Almora, 76 U S Nagar, 54 Chamoli, 51 Pithoragarh, 46 Tehri Garhwal, 44 Pauri Garhwal, 33 Rudraprayag, 23 Champawat, 15 Bageshwar and 12 in Uttarkashi.





