U'khand: Beneficiaries Of Free Healthcare Schemes To Get Cashless Treatment For COVID

Dehradun: Hospitals empanelled under various free healthcare schemes across Uttarakhand were on Saturday asked to give cashless treatment to COVID-19 patients covered under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Atal Ayushman Yojana and a state government health scheme.

Guidelines to this effect were issued following complaints that hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat and Atal Ayushman Yojana were not giving cashless treatment to COVID-19 patients covered under the schemes, CEO of the State Health Authority, Arunendra Singh Chauhan, said.

Empanelled hospitals have been issued strict instructions to give cashless treatment to COVID-19 patients covered under these schemes.

Any violation by the empanelled hospitals in this regard may lead to their disempanelment, Chauhan said. Hospitals recognised under NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories) will get Rs 8,000 for each isolation bed, Rs 12,000 for ventilator care without ICU and Rs 14,400 for ventilator care in ICUs, he said. Non-NABL hospitals will Rs 6,400 for each isolation bed, Rs 10,400 for ventilator care without ICU and Rs 12,000 for ventilator care in ICUs, Chauhan said. —PTI