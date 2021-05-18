U'khand: 24-Hour Recoveries Outnumber New 4,785 Covid Cases; 79 Deaths Cause Of Concern









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:00 PM On May 18, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload leapfrogged to 2,95,790 on Tuesday as 4,785 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 2,09,196 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 76,232. The state's toll zoomed up to 5,132 as 79 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,230. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 7,019. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 70.72%, but it was far far below the pan-India average of 82.33%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 1,226 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal and Nainital followed with 555, 509 and 442 respectively. That apart, 372 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 348 Tehri Garhwal, 320 Almora, 241 Rudraprayag, 195 Chamoli, 174 Uttarkashi, 161 Bageshwar, 124 Champawat and 118 in Pithoragarh.