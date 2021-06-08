Ujala Cygnus Group Acquires Haldwani's Central Hospital

New Delhi: The Ujala Cygnus Group has acquired Central Hospital at Kusumkhera in Haldwani region of Uttarakhand to operate a 200-bed hospital.

The move will further strengthen tertiary healthcare group's aim to expand its presence in tier two and tier three cities of northern India and cater to the marginalised sector of society. Central Hospital will be rebranded as Ujala Cygnus Central Hospital and will be upgraded by adding integrated secondary and tertiary care facilities like MRI machines, CT scan, cath labs and gastroenterology services. "Ever since the coronavirus outbreak engulfed the world, availing healthcare facilities have become a challenge especially for people living in extreme geographic locations," said Probal Ghosal, Chairman of Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals. "These places have limited healthcare facilities with no advanced amenities. It has been seen that residents have to travel to the nearest cities to get treatment," he said in a statement.

Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals currently operates 14 hospitals across India. In line with its long-term strategy of establishing major presence in smaller towns, the Group has strategically chosen tier two and tier three cities for expansion. —ANI