Two More Die From Black Fungus At AIIMS In Rishikesh

Rishikesh: Two more black fungus patients died at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Thursday, taking the number of infection fatalities at the hospital to seven.

An AIIMS official said a 60-year-old man from Dehradun and a 58-year-old man from Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh died from mucormycosis, also called black fungus.

The Rishikesh AIIMS has so far reported 110 black fungus cases, he said, adding that seven patients died while two have returned home after recovery. —PTI