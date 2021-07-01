











Dehradun (The Hawk): A 15 days online Training cum Internship Course on "Understanding Natural Plant Aromas for Business in Skin and Hair care products" jointly organized by the Mussoorie Fragrance and Flavours Institute (MFFI), Mussoorie and Chemistry & Bioprospecting Division, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun in Association with Electronics Service and Training Centre (ESTC), Ministry of Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, Ramnagar, Uttarakhand is commenced today on 1st July, 2021. Participants from different corners of India representing diverse fields are attending the training programme. Overall objective of the programme is to equip the participants with entrepreneurship skills to enable them to be self reliant in the field of aroma. Welcoming the participants, Dr. Jyoti Marwah, Director, MFFI, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand mentioned about the activities of the MFFI and gave an account of the training programme. She informed that the programme comprised of 14 units covering the aspects of History and Evolution of Aromatics, Forest aromas and Aromatic Wellness, Understanding Medicinal and Aromatic plants, Essential oils and their Chemistry, Methods for extraction of essential oils and their demonstration, Business potential with Natural Cosmetics, Designing Aromatherapy Skin and Hair Care Products and their Demonstration, Aromatheray, Field to machine, and Aromas and Human Anatomy. Addressing the trainees, Dr. Y.C. Tripathi, Head, Chemistry & Bioprospecting (C&BP) Division, FRI spoke about the activities of the Division and its role in skilling the stakeholders for empowerment. He also underlined the vast potential and opportunities that fragrance and flavor sector embrace considering the enormous floral wealth of Himalayan region. On this occasion, Ms. Kahkashan Naseem, DFO, Mussorrie announced a book on "Fragrance and Flavours of Mystic Himalaya: Decoding the healing Aromas for Human Wellness" authored by Prof. Jyoti Marwah and Ms. Kahkashan Naseem, and its cover was released by Dr. Tripathi and Ms. Naseem. The programme ended with vote of thanks proposed by Dr. V.K. Varshney. The anchor of the programme was Mr. Gaurav Pandey, research scholar, C&BP Division, FRI.





The Training will continue till 29 th July, 2021 and will provide a detailed exposure towards fundamental and applied aspects of aromatics for advancements of scientific knowledge, skills and entrepreneurship of the participants through lectures and practical demonstrations by experts from aroma industry, scientists and practicing aroma therapists.











