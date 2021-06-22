Shivam Sadana's Hot Punjabi Song Crosses More Than 11 Lakh Views

Dehradun / Haridwar (The Hawk): A promising Indian rapper and singer Shivam Sadana's songs are getting more popular day by day making him of one of the versatile and sought after urban rappers and singers of India. Recently his Hot Punjabi song Paave Gucci featuring a beautiful model crossed more than 11 lakh views on his channel "Shivam Sadana".

Few days back his pop hindi romantic song Tu Mila crossed 2 million views on YouTube making people crazy for his voice and style. Sadana is among those versatile singers of India who can sing any genre of Hindi music industry.

While talikng to the media, Sadana said, 'I think I am more of a writer than a singer because I can write faster than I sing. I concentrate more on the content and quality than going after the fake views or promotions. I don't even compare myself with any artist in the industry but I do listen some of them from whom I am inspired. I try to do the best.'















