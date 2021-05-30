Top
Home > State News > Uttarakhand > Scientists Conduct Aerial Survey Of Glaciers In Chamoli

Scientists Conduct Aerial Survey Of Glaciers In Chamoli

 The Hawk |  30 May 2021 3:24 PM GMT

Scientists Conduct Aerial Survey Of Glaciers In Chamoli
X

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): A team of scientists on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of glaciers at the origin of Rishiganga river in Chamoli.

The survey was undertaken acting upon the information given by villagers that there were cracks in the glaciers.

The team will submit its report to the government.

On April 23, a glacier burst incident took place in Sumna, Neeti Valley near the India-China border in Chamoli district.

In February, another glacier burst incident had taken place at Joshimath in Chamoli district, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation. Over 50 bodies were recovered and hundreds were declared missing. —ANI

Updated : 30 May 2021 3:24 PM GMT
Tags:    Scientists   Glaciers   Uttarakhand   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X