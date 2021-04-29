SC Collegium Approves Appointment Of Additional Judge Of U'khand HC As Permanent Judge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of additional judge of Uttarakhand High Court, Alok Kumar Verma, as permanent judge.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana in a meeting held on April 28, 2021, okayed the proposal and the statement was uploaded on the apex court website on Thursday.

"The Supreme Court Collegium on April 28, 2021, has approved the proposal for appointment of Justice Alok Kumar Verma, Additional Judge of Uttarakhand High Court as Permanent Judge of that High Court," the statement said.

After the retirement of Chief Justice S A Bobde on April 23, the three-member collegium now comprises Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices R F Nariman and U U Lalit which takes decision with regard to the high court judges. —PTI