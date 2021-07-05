Top
Sandhu Replaces Om Prakash As Uttarakhand Chief Secretary

 The Hawk |  5 July 2021 4:25 PM GMT

Sandhu Replaces Om Prakash As Uttarakhand Chief Secretary
Dehradun: A day after Pushkar Singh Dhami took over as Uttarakhand''s new chief minister, senior IAS officer SS Sandhu was appointed as the state''s new chief secretary on Monday, replacing Om Prakash. A 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Sandhu was on deputation at the Centre as the chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). He has a reputation of being an efficient officer. Om Prakash has been relieved from his duties and made the chief resident commissioner, Delhi. —PTI

The Hawk


