Remdesivir Injection Never A Life-Saving & Final Medicine To Treat Corona: Prof Ravi Kant

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Remdesivir injection is never life saving. Its just alleviates some symptoms like paracetamol does for fever. AIIMS Rishikesh has issued advisory advising to prioritize other treatment options for this.

Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS has stated that Remdesivir injection is never life saving and final medicine to treat corona. Remdesivir is just helpful in reducing covid symptoms. He said that people's thinking is wrong that Remdesivir is the last option to save the covid patient. Professor Ravikant said that the covid positive patient should first focus on the treatment of co-morbidities diseases.

Dr. PK Panda, covid nodal Officer, AIIMS has advised that every covid infected patient does not need to come to the hospital. If the patient has common symptoms, he can be treated even while in home isolation. They said that dexona, clexene can be used if Remdesivir is not available. Apart from this, it is relaxed by lying on the chest (prone position). All these remedies are very important to be done within 7 days of the symptoms of Covid so that the patient can get timely benefits and the disease does not take serious form in the next phase. According to the symptoms, he stated the need to pay special attention in 3 stages.

During the first 7 days stage- Start Tab Vit-C 500mg twice daily for next 15days, Paracetamol 650mg 4-6times/day for 2-3days if febrile, Tab Montelukast-Levo-cetrizine once daily if upper respiratory symptoms, Continuing complete bed rest, 100% free of mental stress/fear, Adequate hydration in the tune of 1-2 L extra per day from normal intakes,Taking only easily digestible foods to have low metabolism and Try to sleep in Prone or semi prone positions 4-6 times (30-60min each time) per day.

During the next seven days- This stage is called life saving treatment. As per the medical advice in this phase, chest x-ray / chest CT scan, complete blood count test, kidney function test (KFT), liver function test (LFT), CRP, D- dimer, LDH test must be done. These tests reveal the malignancy of the virus in the body. Apart from these tests, it is necessary to monitor the patient's pulse rate, blood pressure, aspiration, temperature and oxygen saturation, etc. on a daily basis to know the exact status of the covid infection. After recovery (after 14days)- Long COVID syndrome (Or Post-COVID condition) is a range of symptoms that can last weeks or months after infection with the Corona virus, usually after four weeks of infection. Dr. Panda said that Long COVID can happen to anyone, even if the illness was mild, or asymptomatic. Fortunately, these symptoms are getting better with time. However, to get rid of these symptoms, one has to sincerely follow rehabilitation for atleast 1-3months. In this rehabilitation, focus on breathing exercises, positioning, and body exercises is given for early recover.