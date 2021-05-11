Refund process starts for Chardham tickets

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government has started the process of refunding money to the devotees, who booked helicopter tickets in advance for the Chardham Yatra in Kedarnath.



This comes nearly two weeks after the state government postponed the pilgrimage in view of the massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

The entire booking amount for helicopter services to Kedarnath temple, except Rs 200 taken from each pilgrim as processing fee, would be refunded, according to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat''s order last month. Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN), a government undertaking, collects fare from the devotees on behalf of the helicopter companies through its website.

GMVN Director Ashish Chauhan has written to the bank concerned, asking to start refunding money to their accounts.

The Chardham Yatra to the four famous Himalayan shrines -- Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri -- was scheduled for this month and the advance bookings for helicopter services to the Himalayan temple had begun on April 2.

—PTI